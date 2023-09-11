In the realm of Ghanaian politics, the selection of a running mate is a decision of paramount importance.

This individual not only complements the presidential candidate but also plays a pivotal role in shaping the campaign and, ultimately, the destiny of the nation.

Julius Debrah, a distinguished statesman who has held key positions as a former Chief of Staff, Minister, and Party Regional Chairman, stands as an impeccable choice for the position of vice-presidential running mate.

In this comprehensive brief, I will delve into his illustrious career, qualifications, and the transformative impact he potentially brings to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in the upcoming 2024 elections if selected.

A Distinguished Career in Public Service

Political Journey

Julius Debrah’s journey in Ghanaian politics is marked by a steadfast commitment to public service.

He embarked on this path at an early age, driven by a desire to contribute to the betterment of his country.

Over the years, his political career has evolved, cementing his status as a seasoned and well-rounded political figure.

Regional Chairman: A Foundation of Grassroots Connection

Debrah’s political ascent proceeds to his role as a Party Regional Chairman, where he demonstrated his ability to connect with the grassroots.

This foundational experience honed his understanding of the concerns and aspirations of ordinary Ghanaians at the local level, shaping his approach to governance and policy-making.

Ministerial Leadership: Shaping Policy and Development

As a Minister in various portfolios, including Regional Minister, Local Government and Rural Development, Debrah played a pivotal role in shaping policy and driving development initiatives.

His tenure witnessed the implementation of critical policies that addressed key issues, such as the implementation of street naming program and corresponding signposts across the country, the introduction of monthly National Sanitation Day program that got very prominent figures like the Asantehene, among others joining each month to clean up streets, culverts and gutters among others, employment opportunities and rural development, underscoring his dedication to improving the lives of Ghanaians.

Chief of Staff: The Apex of Government Management

One of the hallmark achievements in Julius Debrah’s career is his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the President of Ghana.

This role not only made him the closest advisor to the head of state but also provided him with unparalleled insights into the inner workings of government. Debrah’s

tenure as Chief of Staff was marked by effective coordination and communication within the executive branch, demonstrating his ability to manage the complex machinery of government.

Business, Entrepreneurial and Industrial Expertise:

Private Sector Experience: Debrah’s understanding of the private sector stems from his extensive experience in his private role as a seasoned entrepreneur.

His insights into the business world make him adept at fostering public-private partnerships, which can be instrumental in driving economic growth and development.

Economic Strategy: His background equips him with the knowledge required to formulate effective economic strategies that can stimulate investment, job creation, and industrial growth in the private sector.

Debrah’s ability to navigate economic challenges and seize opportunities is a valuable asset for his party’s campaign.

Entrepreneurial Mindset:

A. Innovation and Problem-Solving: Entrepreneurs are known for their innovation and problem-solving skills.

Debrah’s entrepreneurial mindset means he is likely to approach complex issues with fresh perspectives, proposing practical solutions that resonate with voters concerned about economic development and job opportunities which is key in 2024 and beyond.

His ability to adapt to changing political landscapes and market conditions can be a key asset during the campaign, where agility and responsiveness are crucial.

Impact on the Party and the Election:

Economic Message: Debrah’s business and entrepreneurial background can enhance the party’s economic message. His expertise can help craft policies and initiatives that resonate with voters, reassuring them of the party’s commitment to fostering a robust business environment and job growth.

Business Community Support: His credibility within the business community can translate into financial support and endorsements from influential business leaders. This can boost the party’s campaign resources and lend credibility to its economic policies.

Economic Vision: Debrah’s ability to articulate a clear economic vision for the nation can inspire confidence among voters.

His emphasis on innovation, industrial growth, and entrepreneurship can differentiate the party’s platform and appeal to a broad spectrum of voters.

Qualifications and Attributes

Exceptional Leadership Skills

Julius Debrah’s exemplary leadership skills are a cornerstone of his candidacy. His experience in key government roles, including Chief of Staff, has showcased his capability to make sound decisions, prioritise tasks, and navigate the intricate web of political and administrative challenges.

Policy Expertise and Innovation

In the ever-evolving landscape of policy development and implementation, Debrah stands out as a candidate with deep expertise.

His involvement in crafting innovative policies that tackle pressing national issues, such as healthcare, education, and economic development, attests to his commitment to driving meaningful change.

Grassroots and Regional Appeal

Ghana’s diversity presents unique challenges and opportunities. Debrah’s regional and grassroots connections distinguish him as a candidate with a broad appeal across different parts of the country.

His ability to connect with people at the local level, comprehend their needs, and advocate for their interests ensures that his candidacy resonates with a wide spectrum of Ghanaians.

Proven Track Record

Julius Debrah’s extensive political career is a testament to his effectiveness and credibility as a public servant. His track record of delivering results and fostering positive change from his days as Chief Executive Officer, Minister of State among others underscores his suitability for the role of vice-presidential running mate.

Impact on the Party

Enhanced Electoral Prospects

The selection of Hon. Julius Debrah as the vice-presidential running mate has the potential to significantly bolster the electoral prospects of the NDC party.

His illustrious career and wide-reaching appeal can attract a diverse coalition of voters. Debrah’s candidacy transcends traditional party lines, making him a unifying figure capable of rallying support from individuals who may have previously supported opposing parties.

Unity and Inclusivity

In an era marked by the imperative of national unity and inclusivity, Debrah’s candidacy sends a powerful message of a party dedicated to bringing Ghanaians together.

His reputation as a unifying figure, capable of bridging divides and fostering collaboration, can instill a sense of cohesion within the party and across the nation.

Elevating the Policy Agenda

One of the most significant impacts Hon. Julius Debrah can make on his party is in advancing its policy agenda.

His profound understanding of policy development and execution ensures that the party’s platform can be well-structured, pragmatic, and tailored to address the pressing issues confronting the nation.

Debrah’s capacity to engage with experts and stakeholders can lead to informed policy decisions that resonate with the electorate.

Strategic Campaign Leadership

The success of any political campaign hinges on the effectiveness of its strategy. Debrah’s experience as Chief of Staff equips him with strategic acumen and organizational skills crucial for orchestrating a victorious campaign.

His ability to coordinate campaign activities, mobilize resources, and effectively communicate the party’s message can provide his party with a competitive edge in the election.

Impact on the Nation

Strong Leadership and Governance

The role of the vice president extends beyond campaigning; it encompasses readiness to govern effectively.

Julius Debrah’s extensive government experience, particularly as Chief of Staff, positions him as a candidate prepared to assume the responsibilities of high office.

His demonstrated leadership skills and ability to navigate the complexities of government make him a trusted choice for the role.

Innovative Policy Implementation

Ghana confronts multifaceted challenges, from economic development to healthcare and education. Debrah’s background in policy formulation and execution equips him to drive initiatives aimed at job creation, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development.

His vision for a thriving Ghana can guide the nation toward a more prosperous future.

Economic Prosperity

Ghana’s economic growth and prosperity remain pivotal concerns for its citizens. Debrah’s experience in economic policy development and execution positions him to champion initiatives that lead to job creation, poverty reduction, and sustainable economic growth. His commitment to a flourishing Ghana can drive economic policies that benefit all.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Julius Debrah’s qualifications, experience, and potential impact as the vice-presidential candidate are indisputable.

His political acumen, leadership abilities, policy expertise, and regional appeal render him an exceptional choice to complement the presidential candidate H.E John Dramani Mahama and lead the NDC party to electoral victory. Beyond the election, Debrah’s impact on the party and the nation as a whole can be profound, fostering unity, advancing sound policies, and promoting inclusive governance. His candidacy reflects a dedication

Author:

Twum-Barimah Esq.

Barrister & Solicitor @ Law