Former Trade Minister of Education, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has expressed his willingness to be the vice-presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

However, he has emphasized that the decision ultimately lies with the NDC flagbearer, former President, John Dramani Mahama.

“People tell me that, former Presidents have told me that, former President Rawlings said that to me, President Mills said that to me. I am also capable, I am also ready. So it is a matter of [the flagbearer’s] choice,” he said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

The December 7 election has stirred up debates and discussions among citizens and politicians alike, with each party striving to select the perfect candidate as their running mate.

For former President Mahama, the selection process has been challenging for him as calls heighten for him to retain 2020 running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

Hinting his running mate will be a man, Mr Mahama has said he will announce the candidate in February.

