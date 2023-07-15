Bekwai Member of Parliament(MP), Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise), has denied any involvement and affiliation to the persons captured on a leaked tape plotting to oust the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has said he does not know the people nor has he engaged anybody in such a conversation.

One of the persons captured on the leaked tape purportedly claimed he rejected an offer by Joe Wise to give up the Bekwai seat for him once he bows out of parliament.

But reacting to the tape, the MP said his decision to leave parliament in 2024 was public knowledge and cannot comprehend why someone will bring it up in a private conversation he knows nothing about.

“I don’t know the voice or the face of the person who mentioned my name in the audio. He said that I don’t want to run for MP again but that is old news. I announced in 2021 that I was not going to parliament again.

‘It is not surprising that he mentioned my name because everybody interested in politics heard this announcement. However, it is a lie if he says I’ve had conversations with him or any other police officer,” he stated on Accra-based Neat FM.

Meanwhile, he added the content of the widely circulated audio will not in any way influence the decision of President Nana Akufo-Addo who is the appointing authority.

“I don’t believe that the discussion in the audio will alter the decisions of the President. It’s a fact that every leader of an organisation will have subordinates or members who do not agree with you on certain things and that’s how I see the content of the audio,” he noted.

