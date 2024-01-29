First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu says work in Parliament will not be affected despite a good number of MPs from the Majority side either losing their primaries or voluntarily declining the opportunity to seek re-election.

Some 28 MPs lost their seats to contenders in the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries held over the weekend in constituencies the party has sitting MPs.

There are fears those who have lost their seats will be reluctant to partake in parliamentary work, resulting in government business suffering.

But Joe Wise as he is popularly known who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai disagrees.

According to him, MPs will still turn up to carry out government business despite their situation.

“Generally, once we give the date we sufficiently remind people to come. It is the day-to-day business that we have challenges, when an unexpected challenge is thrown people are generally responsible, generally if it’s about the party or government’s policy position. However, of course if we don’t have the numbers we will defer the decision day,” he said.

Prominent amongst the MPs who lost include Sarah Adwo Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sanitation Minister; Freda Prempeh, and the Minister for Public Enterprises; Joseph Cudjoe.

ALSO READ: