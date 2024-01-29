Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency, Sheila Penelope Bartels has said that she is thankful for representing her constituents in Parliament.

Sheila Bartels will not be returning to Parliament for a second term after former MP, Nana Akua Afriyie won the January 27 parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Nana Akua polled 756 votes to secure the slot against incumbent, Sheila Bartels who garnered 637 votes.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday, the Ablekuma North MP said she is grateful for the experience in Parliament for the past three years.

“I believe when God gives you an opportunity and removes you from it, he is putting you on to greater things. I am just thankful to God and my constituents for the experience representing them,” she said.

Sheila Bartels said her focus is to help the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the parliamentary candidate win the December general elections.

“For now, my interest is for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the President and for the NPP to retain the Ablekuma North seat. The future will tell,” she said.

