Residents of Sayikope in the North Tongu district of the Volta region are calling on government to take immediate action to fix the Aklakpa River Bridge.

They say the Aklakpa Bridge is crucial for their community, stating that activities, especially business, has come to a standstill since it collapsed.

This comes after a heavily loaded truck carrying salt attempted to use the bridge, leading to its structural failure.

In an interview with Joy News, some residents said after the Aklakpa River Bridge collapsed, economic activities in the town of Sayikope has come to a halt.

A resident suggested that this incident could be God’s way of urging the government to wake up and address the issues with the Aklakpa Bridge.

“The government should help us, the bridge is not in a good state,” the resident said.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to come across this issue on the way. Since it’s not my first time on this route, I wasn’t really scared.

“The bridge has been in poor condition for a long time, so I think it’s the best time to ask for prompt care,” another resident said.

Another resident noted, “Today is my first time crossing this river with a canoe, and I believe all this wouldn’t have happened if proper structural measures were taken. I don’t think this would have occurred, and moreover, the government should speed up and fix it so that people can access the bridge.”

Meanwhile, residents, motorists, and travellers find themselves frustrated, grappling with the sudden disruption to their daily lives caused by the collapse.

“I fear water a lot so when I was on the canoe I was seriously afraid that maybe someone might fall in the river and lose their life. I plead with the government of Ghana to do something about the bridge that will help the people,” a resident pleaded.

