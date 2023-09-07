Central African Republic coach, Raoul Savoy says he is confident his players will deliver the needed results when they face Ghana.

The Wild Beasts will be hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Thursday, September 7.

The Black Stars have not lost in over two games across all competitions and will need a point to book their ticket to Ivory Coast while CAR are in need of a win to also qualify from Group E.

Despite admitting that the Black Stars stands a better chance, Savoy believes his players are also capable of ending Ghana’s unbeaten run in Kumasi.

“I know what exactly my players can do tomorrow but we have the full respect for Ghana. They are far better than us but football is the most lovely sport in the world,” he said.

“Every time, every day we have surprises. It is not about confidence, it is about respect for the opponent…[I’ll] push my players to do their best tomorrow and try to write history,” he added.

The game at the Baba Yara Stadium is scheduled for a 16:00 GMT kickoff