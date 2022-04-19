Actress turned producer, Tracey Boakye, has silenced her critics as she finally shows off her family in some photos.

Tracey, has for a while now, been challenged to show off her family, as rumours were flying that she’s a ‘prodigal’ daughter.

To bring an end to the fiasco, she has invited her family from London to Ghana for the Easter holidays.

Some photos she posted after their first meeting captured her look-alike mother and her light-skinned London father.

Tracey revealed she comes from a family of eight and blessed to be the first born of six siblings.

She has four foreign brothers and an only sister she identified as Sydney.