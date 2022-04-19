The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for armed robbery gang who attacked worshippers of the Heaven Embassy Chapel International at Atwima Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Five members including children of the church are being treated for gunshot wounds following an attack on their church during an All-Night Church Service.

The incident took place Saturday, April 16, 2022 at about 1:00am when a gang of four masked men invaded the premises of the church in a suspected armed robbery expedition.

Five of the congregants were shot after which the suspects reportedly escaped with mobile phones and an unspecified amount of cash seized from the worshippers.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday, said they are making frantic efforts to track down the criminals.

He indicated that, the criminals took advantage of how secluded the place is to perpetrate the crime.

DSP Ahianyo cautioned churches to take security seriously when holding night events.

“Heaven helps those who help themselves so the churches must liaise with the police for security to avert such incidents,” he stated.

On the victims, he said majority have been treated and discharged except one who is being monitored by doctors.

The Ashanti Region Police PRO said they have met with families of the victims and assured them of justice.

He also assured residents in the community that the Police have deployed personnel to patrol the area to provide security for both life and property .

DSP Ahianyo appealed to residents to help the police with information to apprehend the suspects.