A nine-year-old boy, Mensah Bonsu, has reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at the Rattray Park Recreational Centre in Kumasi.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 17 April 2022, during a family gathering as part of the Easter festivities.

This was at a time, the boy, a class 3 pupil’s mother went to purchase a towel for him.

He, however, jumped into the pool, joining his other siblings in his mother’s absence.

He drowned after jumping into the pool.

All efforts to resuscitate him failed as he died shortly.