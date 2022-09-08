The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says mobile telephony subscribers should not blame their service providers for failure to register their SIM cards.

According to her, a full raft of punitive measures will soon be rolled out against those who fail to register their SIM Cards, using the Ghana Card.

In this regard, she stressed in a Facebook post on Wednesday that: “At a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed.

“If you suffer that fate as a result of your own inaction, kindly do not blame your service provider. To be forewarned is to be forearmed”.

In her post, she further emphasised that her outfit will not extend the deadline for the registration of SIM Cards in the country; adding that, “after evaluation at the end of August, it has been determined that starting the disciplinary steps outlined in the NCA press release is prudent.”

Additionally, any SIM that has not yet been completely registered will be unable to use voice and Internet services. Afterwards, using unregistered SIMs will be more expensive.

The comments by the sector minister comes at a time when many Ghanaians continue to lament their inability to register their SIM Cards.

This situation appears to be endemic, as many citizens have not been able to exhaust the process.