Actor Bob Smith Jnr has recounted the final moments of actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, before his unfortunate demise at the 37 Military Hospital on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to him, he nearly fainted when he received the news that “his brother” had passed on at the hospital.

Recounting his last moment with the actor on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Bob Smith Jnr, popularly known as ‘Diabolo Man’, admitted that ‘Waakye’ fell ill on Monday morning.

He added that ‘Waakye’ was first rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital but there were no beds to admit him, hence he was taken to Ridge Government Hospital, where he also faced a similar issue.

Talking further, Bob Smith Jnr said 37 Military Hospital was the only option and fortunately, he got admitted.

Mr Smith Jnr, however, noted that, he had called some friends in the industry to inform them of ‘Waakye’s’ health condition, pending a visit, hence, he was certain the Obra actor would recover in no time.

On his way to the 37 Military Hospital on Tuesday, Bob Smith said he received a call from Waakye’s fiancée breaking the news of his death.

I nearly fainted… I nearly dropped dead. I knew he was ill. He was rushed on Monday to Korle-Bu and there was no bed and they moved him to Ridge it didn’t work and they went to 37 with the fiancé and incidentally there he had good reception.

He was admitted and we were preparing to go there and see what we could do. We had called couple of friends. When such crisis come we need good amount of money and we did all that. In the afternoon I was on my way and I had a call from the fiancée that this is what had happened. I had to make a U-turn to wear black.

Additionally, Bob Smith Jnr described ‘Waakye’ as a very down-to-earth man of God who loved preaching peace and humility.

Waakye was like a brother from another mother. My own biological siblings are not as close as Waakye. I do everything with him. This thing is not acceptable. Waakye is a gentleman. Everyone who has worked with him knows he loves people.

I am on my way to the mortuary. These things when they happen, naturally you need some of us to be part. As a brother, I take it upon myself as an Abusuapanyin to go through the process. I have spoken to some government big shots. They will meet me and we will be able to do the needful.

Talking about the first time he met Waakye, Bob Smith said it was through veteran actress Grace Omaboe aka Maame Dokono.

I met him through Maame Dokono. He was with then with the Obra group. We were discussing something and he made me laugh. What he said was very funny, and I already knew him on TV.

And We were casting the Prisoner, so he played the role for me and he had been my production manager and major actor and a brother. With the Fante confederation, we have been together and we were like brothers, he recounted.

