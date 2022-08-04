A 31-year-old man has been shot dead by an unknown assailant at Nkonya Kodzi in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, who broke the news to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the deceased, known as Daniel Brimpong, was shot at a restricted area in that part of the district at about 0700 hours on Monday.

He said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Margaret Marquart Hospital for autopsy, while investigations continued into the incident.

The Commander said the military and other security agencies were ensuring all things were under control with intensified patrols.

Monday’s assault comes after prolonged calm following efforts by stakeholders at addressing the long-standing land feud between the people of Nkonya and Alavanyo, which had claimed several lives over several decades.