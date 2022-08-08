The Sefwi Wiawso Magistrate Court, presided over by His worship Lawrence Buernor, has remanded four suspects in connection with a headless body discovered at Sehwi.

The four are alleged to have murdered the deceased identified as 27-year-old Martha Tetteh.

The accused persons are John Addai a businessman alias Kwasi kokore, aged 59, Solomon Sam, 29, a teacher, Atta Prince 24, a spiritualist and Abu Issah, 40, a driver who was arrested later.

The Prosecutor, George Asante, told the court that the police, through an intelligence network, arrested the four suspected persons who gruesomely murdered the woman after luring her from Kumasi to Sefwi Bekwai.

The prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn to enable the police to conduct further investigations.

The accused persons are expected to reappear before the court on the 19th of this month.

Meanwhile, the chiefs and people of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, led by the Acting President of the Council, Nana Affllu Katakyie, has called on the IGP to ensure that all the perpetrators involved in the heinous crime are brought to book.

The chief poured libation to invoke the spirit of the river gods in the area for the early arrest of all those involved in the crime.

The youth in the area have been demonstrating since the murder of the woman last month for justice to be served.