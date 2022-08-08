The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced plans to undertake a planned maintenance exercise on Monday, August 8.

The maintennace exercise will begin at 9:00am and end at 4:00pm.

The exercise in the Greater Accra Region would affect some areas at Madina Zongo, Redco flats, Madina market, Madina Firestone, Kouttam Estate and TeiMan burgers town.

A statement announcing the development said the intent is for power distributors to improve service delivery.

ECG said it apologises for any inconvenience that will arise out of the seven-hour process.

Find attached press statement below: