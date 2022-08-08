The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has demanded an explanation from Ghana’s International Games Committee and Chef De Mission for the disqualification of the men’s 4×100m quartet.

Ghana secured a final ticket with a run of 39.05s in the heats to reach the final but was bizarrely disqualified over what the Ghana Athletics Association described as ‘technical oversight.’

This explanation appears unconvincing to the Minister, and he has asked the Games Committee to present to his office a report of what caused the gaffe.

“On the earlier faux pas [of] 4×100 final race disqualification, I’ve asked the International Games Committee and the Chef de Mission to provide an exclusive report to my office about that incident,” he wrote on his Facebook page after extending a congratulatory message to the medal winners.

“Congratulations to Wahid Omar and Joseph Paul Amoah, who won bronze medals for Ghana in the Men’s Light Welterweight and 200m events respectively.

Paul Amoah won Ghana’s first medal in the 200m since 1974, and Africa’s first since 2006, when he finished third with a time of 20.49s.