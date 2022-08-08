KGL Group, a wholly owned Ghanaian entity with subsidiaries operating across digital solutions, innovations, Fintech, and Logistics has partnered with the Asamoah Gyan Foundation to drive a collective agenda toward youth entrepreneurship and capacity building.

As part of its corporate responsibility activities geared towards empowering the youth and inspiring wealth building, the KGL Group, operating through its CSR wing, KGL Foundation has signed a one-year partnership agreement with the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

This agreement will leverage both the Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan as a global icon and KGL Foundation’s mission to empower communities, changing lives to inspire a new generation of youth entrepreneurs working to create value and wealth across diverse fields of expertise.

This newly formed relationship will seek to explore avenues for collaboration, with a core focus on joint initiatives between both Foundations, across the pillars of Sports (Football and Tennis), Education (STEM for Girls) and Youth Empowerment.

Initiatives discussed in the agreement include a planned ‘LeGyandery’ book tour to be hosted by Asamoah Gyan under his Foundation, which will access select Senior High Schools for a mentorship session with the youth as well as coaching sessions under the KGL Foundation Under-17 Juvenile, league among others.

Speaking on the significance of this historic occasion, the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, who also serves as Board Chairman of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, hailed this agreement as a great platform for the Group to advance its mandate of providing value for the communities it operates within. “KGL Group since its inception has sought to deliver excellence and dexterity in all our operations. This gives us the opportunity to work together to fulfill our joint mission of poverty eradication through wealth creation. Giving back is essential to our operations and I see this as a unique opportunity for us to impact the next generation of entrepreneurs and footballers”.

He further reiterated “This also serves as a fantastic opportunity for Asamoah Gyan as he winds down his football career. He has shown an apt for entrepreneurship which excites me! It is my hope that he will further build on his experiences as he embarks on this new stage of his life”.

Football legend Asamoah Gyan in his remarks also expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Alex Dadey and the KGL Group of companies for the mutual understanding of the need to invest in youth development and for officially partnering with the Asamoah Foundation in this regard.

He added, “I have achieved much in football for Mother Ghana. I wear Ghana on my sleeve everywhere I go. This partnership will further strengthen my resolve to continue to fly the flag of Ghana and fulfill my ultimate wish of giving back to my country”.