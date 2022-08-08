National 200m record holder, Joseph Paul Amoah, has won bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The sprinter raced in the final of the 200m event on Saturday, August 6, and finished with a time of 20.49s.

Joe Paul’s success on Saturday night sees him win Ghana’s first medal in the track event having seen Benjamin Azamati miss out on a medal in the 100m final.

Ghana’s 4x100m relay team was also disqualified earlier on Saturday after the coaches did not inform race officials one hour to the race, as the rules require when replacing an athlete.

His podium finish sees him become the first African to win a medal in the 200m event since 2006 while he also becomes the first Ghanaian to win a medal in 200m since George Daniels in 1974.