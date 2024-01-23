Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah, has set tongues wagging after she shared photos of her adorable daughter online.

The photos were to mark the little girl’s birthday as she turned a year older on January 19.

The series of photos posted captured a happy child who served bold fashion statements in pink and yellow outfits.

She has her hair tied up in a pony with the edges neatly laid as she gave off exciting poses for the camera.

Miss Ankomah shared the lovely photos on Facebook captioned, Happy birthday to my beautiful lovely daughter. I love you.

Though details about the baby girl remains sketchy, the post has generated many goodwill messages from followers.

Below is the post: