The Ghana Police Service is in search of some people who blocked the beach road opposite the Jamestown palace.

The blockage, according to the police, was for the celebration of the Ashikpai festival on Monday, February 14.

A police statement indicated that the youth, numbering about 500, blocked a portion of the road that links the John Atta Mills high street, causing major vehicular traffic.

The Accra Regional Police Command and the Jamestown District Command intervened to clear the road and were successful after an hour-long operation.

The statement added efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.