The Ghana Police Service has interdicted six officers following a clash between the police and the youth of Lamashegu, a suburb in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The incident is said to have occurred when a young man, who was being pursued by the police for driving an unlicensed vehicle, dashed into the Lamashe-Naa’s palace to avoid being apprehended by security personnel.

However, while running into the palace, the Police allegedly shot him, causing the riot.

Police administration in a statement released on Monday, February 14, 2022, said the officers were interdicted after initial investigations.

The affected officers include:

General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour

General Corporal Prosper Mormesimu

General Constable Harrison Twum Danso (driver)

General Constable Mathew Sah

General Constable Nuhu Muntari

Constable Doris Serwaa Bonsu

Police in a statement said a team of investigators had been dispatched to the area, led by the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

“Personnel from the Police Professional Standards Bureau have also been detailed alongside the CID team to look at professional standard related issues of the incident,” a statement from police said.

The Northern Regional Police Commander has been tasked to liaise with the affected families and offer them the necessary support in line with Police Regulations.

Police further appealed to the people of Lamashegu and the entire Tamale Metropolis to remain calm as investigations continue into the unfortunate occurrence.

Below is the full statement: