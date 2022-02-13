Two persons at Lamashegu have allegedly been shot following a clash with the Police in Tamale in the Northern Region.

This follows the arrest of a young man who sought refuge at the community’s palace.

The disturbance is reported to have erupted when the young man dashed into the Lamashe-Naa’s palace to avoid being apprehended by security personnel.

Speaking to JoyNews, an eyewitness said the young man was being chased for driving an unlicensed vehicle.

However, while running into the palace, the Police allegedly shot him, causing a riot.

According to the youth, the act was disrespectful to the traditional authority, hence their agitations.

The angry youth of Lamashegu burnt tyres on the principal streets of Tamale Metropolis on Sunday, February 13, 2022 during the clash with the police.

They burnt car tyres and pelted the Police with stones.

According to JoyNews reporter, who was at the scene, she saw one person being carried on a motorbike motionless.

The youth disperse after the security personnel fired several shots in Lamashegu of the Tamale Metropolis on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Another person was spotted with blood oozing from the hand, while another person’s leg was injured.

The reporter said the Police fired several shots and used hot water to disperse the agitating youth.

She said the youth, who dispersed were regrouping at various vantage points, while the Police pitched camp with their water cannons and some armed men at the Lamashegu Police station.

The Lamashegu youth are regrouping at vantage points to hit the streets again after they were dispersed by the police on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

A team of soldiers joined forces with the Police to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, a journalist has been attacked by the angry youth for filming the incident.

According to sources, his phone has been seized though he has been released after being beaten to pulp.