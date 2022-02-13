In a historic first of it’s kind for Boxing in West Africa, automobile giants Renault Ghana, through Premium Motors, has given the sport a massive boost with a mega sponsorship of two brand new Renault KWID vehicles.

The CEO of Renault Ghana, Jihad Hijazi, who signed on behalf of his company, expressed pride as well as total as commitment to the exciting new venture.

Speaking at the impressive signing and presentation ceremony at Premium Motors headquarters in Accra, Mr Hijazi said he believes boxing is about to step up a whole new level with the Professional Boxing League in the country.

“This is a project we are proud to be part of as our contribution to sports development in Ghana through boxing”.

Meanwhile, iMax Media Group, who are lead investors with 1.7 million dollars for the Boxing League were represented by the Group Director Mr Fadi Fattal together with Head of Sports Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah and Head of Radio Frederick Amoah.

The President of Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Abraham Kotei Neequaye, signed and sealed the contract with the highly respected car manufacturers – Renault.

Renowned Ghanaian Boxing promoters John Amanfo and Michael “Golden Mike” Tetteh, also represented the Board of GBA.

The two beautiful Renault KWID vehicles will be presented to the Best Overall Boxing Gym and the Best Overall Boxer at the end of the upcoming bi-monthly boxing championship.

The novelty league, which is due to take off on the 19th of February 2022 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, will feature 12 gyms and over 100 boxers.

The Ghana Professional Boxing League itself was launched on 23rd December 2021, and has been hailed as one of the most significant sport projects in Ghana in recent times.

The GBA and iMax Media Group signed a five-year boxing development partnership deal at the launch in the presence of key boxing stakeholders.

At the launch, CEO of Imax Media Group, Maxwell Techie, reiterated that it was indeed a great honour for his organisation to work with the entire boxing fraternity to rebrand, develop and promote boxing in Ghana.

The first edition of the Ghana Professional Boxing League (GPBL) tournament is slated to take off on Saturday 19th February at 9PM and will climax with the final bout on 26th December 2022.