Famed Nigerian artistes, Oxlade, has rendered an unqualified apology to his fans and well-wishers for his leaked sex tape.

Finding his voice barely a week after social media was buzzing with comments on his romantic footage, Oxlade has apologised to his sexual partner as well.

He took to his official Twitter page – same app where the leaked tape was circulated – to give his version of the whole brouhaha.

Netizens speculated the sex tape was his own way of garnering attention prior to the release of his anticipated track.

But, Oxlade clarified that he is not the type of person to put his personal business out there.

Per his apology message, the footage was released by someone he trusted, as he made mention of betrayal.

The lady involved has threatened to sue Oxlade after her boyfriend dumped her, a report the artiste failed to address in his apology letter.

Netizens have, however, welcomed the apology with mixed reactions.

While others have accepted, a vast majority have ‘disowned’ the Frenemies composer for what they said is sexual immorality and indecency.