One person has died in an accident at Kimotey near Chamba in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.

Another is also in critical condition following the crash.

The accident, involving a motorbike and a cargo car, occurred on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

As a result of the dusty nature of the road, when the two on the motorbike were trying to overtake the cargo truck, they fell under the truck, killing one instantly.

ALSO READ:

The other person, who is in critical condition, has been sent to the Bimbilla Hospital.