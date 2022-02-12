At least five persons are feared dead with dozens injured in two separate accidents involving multiple vehicles on the Koforidua-Suhum Highway in the Eastern Region.

The two fatal accidents, which occurred within minutes interval, involved six vehicles including three commercial vehicles, two private cars and a truck.

Personnel from Ghana Police Service and Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to convey the injured to the hospital.

Bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established.