A 38-year-old woman has died after she was severed in a fatal accident at Krobom-Obretema near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The deceased has been identified as Doris Dzifa.

Police sources indicate the incident occurred at about 3:30 pm on Thursday, August 12, 2021, while the deceased was waiting for a vehicle.

The incident occurred after the driver, 36-year-old Michael Kotei, driving a Honda accord Private car with trade plate number DV 2115C-2021 lost control of the steering wheel and veered of the road.

Mr Kotei had three persons on board with whom he was travelling from Accra towards Kumasi.

The vehicle finally landed in a nearby bush with the body of the victim cut into two pieces, killing her on the spot.

The driver together with other occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

The body was removed and deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and Autopsy.

The accident vehicle has been impounded at the station for testing.