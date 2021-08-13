A final year Visual Arts student of Three Town Senior High School in the Ketu South Municipality has appeared in court for causing harm to a tutor in the school.

The accused, Gilbert Akakpo, aged 19, slashed John Kwashi Akey, the tutor with a cutter while he tried to stop the accused from bullying a first-year student.

Police Chief Inspector, Bob Wuda, prosecuting, told the court that Cephas Afornu, Senior House Master of the School, reported the incident to the Denu District Police station around 13:30 hours on Wednesday that the accused earlier in the day slashed the victim with a cutter on his left upper arm.

He said the complainant added that the victim sustained a deep cut in the arm and was rushed to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Chief Inspector Wuda said the Police visited the victim at the hospital and found him in stable condition undergoing a surgical operation.

The prosecution said the father of the accused later brought him to the Police the same day to help in the investigation, leading to him being processed for court on Thursday, August 12.

The Circuit Court, presided over by Joseph Ofosu Behome, granted the accused bail in the sum of GH¢30,000.00 with two sureties.

The court took into consideration the fact that he would be starting his final examination on Monday, August 16.

The case resumes on Friday, August 20, 2021.