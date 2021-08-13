Actress Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong has given her fans something to drool over after she dropped three stunning photos of herself on Instagram.

In the new set of photos, on the verified Instagram account of the actress, she glittered like a diamond.

The part-time musician was seen wearing an orange long-sleeved turtleneck shirt over a burgundy skirt.

She was looking quite exquisite in her glamourous make-up as she poses for the cameras to have her photos taken.

She complemented her look with an expensive-looking wristwatch, bracelet and some gold-themed earrings to match.

One of the photos saw the former YOLO actress standing in front of an office desk in what looked like a plush apartment.

After posting the photos, she captioned them: “Main Character always.”

The husband of the actress, Medikal, was the first to comment on the set of photos and dropped three love emojis for his beautiful wife.