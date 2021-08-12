The French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has rendered a public apology after hosting Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, on her ‘Touch Of France’ TV show.

The apology, according to the Ambassador, has become necessary following perceptions that she is promoting anti-homosexual agenda on the show.

Mr George, who is one of the MPs sponsoring the anti-LGBTQI+ bill, appeared as a guest on the show to discuss issues of the nation and global interest.

However, members of the LGBT community were reportedly dissatisfied with his appearance with France as a country that supports their sexual orientation.

Taking to her Twitter page, she noted the show and the Embassy promote France and its actions in Ghana.

She added their guests are people with experiences of the country and their relations with Ghana to share which was the criteria they used in selecting Mr George.

She wrote: The French Embassy in Ghana and Touchoffrance.gh promote France and the actions of France in Ghana. Our guests are ppl with an experience of France, and of FR Ghana relations, to share.

READ ON:

Hosting MP S George was based on these sole criteria. I understand this has created a perception that we offered a platform to anti-LGBTQIA+ ideas: this is not the case at all. However, some people have felt offended and I wish to apologise for that.

Reacting to the apology, Mr George has expressed disgust at the backlash.

To him, the LGBTQI+ community is the most intolerant people he has met, adding they must take him on instead of looking for easy targets.

The MP has, for the past weeks, mounted strong defence on why the bill, which seeks to criminalise homosexuality, is important coupled with altercations with some people believed to be championig the LGBTQI+ agenda in Ghana.

Read Mr George’s reaction below: