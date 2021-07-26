Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has received an email from Twitter over his LGBTQ + bill post over the weekend.

His Twitter account was reported by some persons who considered his comment on the criminalisation of same-sex relationships as hateful.

Mr George took over social trends on Saturday, July 24, after hitting back at personalities who opposed his view on why parliament was bent on passing the LGBTQ+ bill which will seek to criminalise same-sex relationships.

Having sighted a number of comments against his position, the lawmaker, who had earlier remarked that: “We are opened to intellectual criticisms or criticisms and suggestions grounded in law. Emotional outbursts, emotional comments have no place in legislation. If anybody has intellectual suggestions or addition, we are willing to debate the issue,” was unimpressed by the level of arguments against the bill.

ALSO:

His comment was reported to Twitter with the anticipation that sanctions will be taken against him.

But the lawmaker, who took a screenshot of the email from the American microblogging and social networking service, said an action will not be taken against him.

It turned out that his comment does not violate Twitter community guidelines.