Gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has advised prospective couples to have canal knowledge of each other prior to getting married as a way of safeguarding their marriages.



According to him, abstaining from sex before marriage is a big ‘no’ for him.

He suggested as part of his submission that pre-marital sex is one of the best support systems that ensure lasting marriages.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, Brother Sammy said pre-marital sex wasn’t as abdominal as many have been made to believe.

He said the decision by many not to have sex before marriage had become one of the causes of unhappy marriages and rising cases of divorce.



He described his reasons are simple and realistic, pointing out that sex was an essential element in healthy marriages.

“How will you know if you are sexually compatible with your partner if you don’t have sex,” he asked.

“I am not saying people should have sex indiscriminately but if you don’t have sex with the person before marriage, your marriage will fail.



“Yes, I am a Christian and that is why I said that this is a difficult thing to say,” he continued.



Brother Sammy disclosed that sexual frustrations are why most people cheat with their ex, explaining further that everyone has peculiar sexual desires which need to be satisfied.



“Men of today have their preferences. Women also know what they want. Every woman has a type of penis she likes. Some like it long, while others will say they want an average type or short. So how do you know if the gentleman you are courting orgasms quickly or not? If you marry him and he suffers from premature ejaculation, you will run back to your ex. The marriage will never know peace,” he explained.

