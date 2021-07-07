Five persons are feared dead with others injured in a gory accident at Suhum Omenako on the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, July 6, 2021, involving a Hyundai commercial vehicle and a trailer carting crates of Guinness.

The Hyundai H100 mini bus with registration number ER 1335-Z with passengers on board was said to be travelling from Nkawkaw towards Accra direction.

Upon reaching a section of the road, the driver reportedly overtook a vehicle ahead of him and crashed into a faulty Man Diesel trailer truck with registration number GN 6885-20 parked along the road.

The persons feared dead are said to include the driver of the mini bus and four passengers who were on board, leaving the vehicle mangled.

The victims have since been rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital.