A Nigerian man is in police cage for allegedly killing and beheading his aunt over alleged spiritual attack.

Lindaikejiblog reports that Christian Edem-Eyo allegedly murdered his aunt, 65-year-old Uduak Effiong Okpo in their house at Calabar.

Explaining to the police why he committed the act, he claimed his aunt belonged to the marine world and was responsible for his unwarranted erections at dawn.

“I killed Uduak Okpo because she belonged to the marine world. She was terrorising me spiritually in the compound. She was making my manhood to rise spiritually, that was why I killed her,” he added.

In a bid to cover his tracks, he buried the body separately from the decapacitated head on June 23.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, July 6, in Calabar, Commissioner of Police in the state, Sikiru Akande, said that the suspect would soon be charged accordingly.