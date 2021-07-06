The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old prophet and founder of “Victory is Sweet Ministries ” Micheal Morris Bassey.

He was arrested for alleged possession of a human skull, a threat to life as well as possession of charms.

The Nigeria-based Vanguard newspaper has reported that Bassey was arrested at 56 Uwanse street by Asuquo Ekpo, Calabar South LGA.

This was after he was reported to the police by a victim whose photo was tied to a human skull, effigies, as well as other criminal charms, were also found inside a “covenant ” box placed at the altar in the church.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday at the Command Headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar, Cross River, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande lauded well-spirited Cross Riverians who have been supporting them in the fight against crime through the provision of veritable information as well as other forms of partnerships.

Akande added that their collaborative efforts have in no small way reduced crime, especially the synergy with the traditional institution, which he described as partners in progress.

He also commended the new Commander, Anti Kidnapping & Cultism Squad, AKCTS for his proactive approach and unique operational tactics which he said has yielded meaningful results for weeks now.

His words:” We have gathered momentum to fight crime in a unique and proactive way, and we have liaised with Community leaders to keep smoking criminals out on daily basis.

“We are parading about 31 of them for various offences including possession of human parts, skulls, armed robbery, murder, amongst others, it is absurd and utterly surprising that at this age and time, somebody would be killing a human being instead of engaging in something useful to add value.

“We arrested some persons, and we discovered that one of them buried a human head in a pit in the middle of his own room, while the other was using human skull and engaging in other fetish activities in the name of religion.

“We are using this opportunity to call on residents to desist from activities near the waterfronts, especially when the tide is high. We are assuring the public that the police will not rest on its oars until we get the criminals that committed the dastardly acts near a higher institution,” he said.

Speaking with Vanguard, Morris Bassey who claimed to be the founder of “Victory is Sweet Ministries” denied that he knows nothing about the skull, effigies, and charms found in his possession.

He said: I am a prophet, I don’t know anything about the skull, my mother gave me Bible and garment as a young boy, then I started helping people by liberating them from various curses and enchantments.

” I started by liberating my family who always “sacrificed” their male children for the female ones to survive, I broke that covenant and I have been liberating people in Cross River and beyond, I am not a killer, I only help people.

“I am not a herbalist, I am a prophet, I was ordained at a Church ( names withheld)at Azikiwe Street, Calabar by my spiritual father. After I liberate people, they come back and show appreciation, I am not a native doctor ” he said.

Vanguard learned that three persons were arrested for child trafficking including a teenager, others for armed robbery, Cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms. They would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations were concluded.