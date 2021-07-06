Chelsea and Germany centre-back is in Ghana for a ‘private’ visit in the company of former Black Stars head coach, Avram Grant.

The 28-year-old reportedly arrived in the country on Monday and will spend the rest of the week here before moving back to London to join the European Champions, Chelsea FC for preseason.

The defender was also found in the company of music producer, Killbeatz.

After a disappointing exit in the ongoing Euros against England, the German footballer will now have a few days off before rejoining his mates at Cobham for preseason preparations ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

Rudiger himself is of Sierra Leonian decent, with his parents hailing from the West African country.

The UCL winner now joins a host of expatriates who graced the shores of Ghana in the summer to cool off from a stressful but successful season.

Avram Grant, on the other hand, coached the West African giants, Ghana between 2014 and 2017, leading the side to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, where they lost to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties two months into his reign.

He also guided the team to the semi-final of the continental showpiece at the 2017 edition. The Black Stars finished fourth in the competition after losing to Burkina Faso in the third-place match.