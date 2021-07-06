The police at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region have killed an armed robber and arrested another in an operation on the Obuasi-Hia road in the Amansie Central District.

While the dead could not be identified, the one arrested is named Tony Nana Yaw Mensah, a 35-year-old.

Speaking to Adom News‘ correspondent, Isaac K Normanyo, Supt. Emmanuel Issaka, Obuasi Divisional Crime Officer said the police patrol team spotted the group of robbers attacking a Toyota Corolla private car with registration No AW 3404-14 at Hia.

He said the police made attempts to intervene, but the determined robbers started shooting sporadically.

Armed to the teeth, the police engaged the robbers in a gun battle which led to the death of one of the robbers, but the others fled.

A second suspect was, however, arrested after he showed up at the St Peter’s Catholic Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

A medical officer facility told Adom News he alerted the police after his intuition clicked that the patient could have sustained the wounds from an illegal activity.

Prior to that, the alleged robber had informed the hospital’s officials that he was a gold dealer who sustained the wounds from an attack he had suffered in the night.

Upon interrogations, the police identified the patient as Nana Yaw, a member of the robbery gang.

He is currently receiving treatment under strict security.

