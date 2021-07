The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, before the Ejura Killings Committee, has testified he sent the military to Ejura upon earlier intelligence.

He says some youth had planned to burn down apartments of suspects in connection with the murder.

The Minister said the youth also decided to destroy other property at Ejura.

According to him, his action to call the military to support the police was to protect the lives of the people and the security as well.

READ ALSO: