Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has revealed that signing for Swansea City remains the best decision in his playing career.

The 30-year-old joined the Swans in 2015 as a free agent when his contract had run out at Olympique Marseille.

The U-20 FIFA World Cup winner in his first year at the club scored 12 goals in 35 appearances before joining West Ham for £20.5m a season later.

Speaking in an interview, Andre said joining the Jack Army is one of his best career decisions taken.

“Honestly I think it’s one of the best decisions I took in my career. It’s a place where I really felt at home. I felt that the people there were always there for me, on the pitch and off the pitch,” he told Joy FM.

“Being there always gave me the feeling that I am free to express myself on the pitch and things outside the pitch too. And I always have my best.

“The decision to leave one day was gonna come sooner or later, but I wanted to get back to the Premier League to continue with the club, that was my first aim,” he concluded.

Andre Ayew has left the Welsh outfit after his contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Ayew ended the previous two seasons as Swansea’s top scorer and netted 35 goals in 106 appearances since rejoining Swansea City.

The Ghanaian is now a free agent and has revealed talks are ongoing to decide his next destination.