Self-acclaimed Queen of Ghana Music, Wendy Shay, has reacted to Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) snub despite receiving a nomination.

Wendy Shay was featured in only the ‘Afrobeats Song of the Year’ category with her All for You hit track.

On the same list, Wendy Shay had a tough battle with El, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Dope Nation, and KiDi, who won for the category.

Two weeks after the award was held, Wendy Shay has expressed a mixed feeling of disappointment and indifference.

Stating her feelings, Wendy said she was not hopeful of winning the category, not because the contenders were overly impressive, but because she is not a favourite of industry stakeholders.

“There are two types of artistes in Ghana; the industry artistes and artistes in the industry. The first set is those who have friends in the industry and they pamper them even when they are not exactly good. For Wendy Shay, she is an artiste in the industry so I didn’t even expect anything,” she remarked on Zylofon FM.

It is for this same reason that the Shaygang president said she did not encourage her fans to vote as it will amount to a waste of their hard-earned money on a fruitless venture.

When asked by the host if her previous award was by virtue of her affiliation with some stakeholders, Wendy responded in the negative, explaining that at that time everyone knew she was a banger, and she did deserve the New Artiste of the Year award.

