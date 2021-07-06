The Police Hospital has served notice to undertake a mass burial for some 200 unidentified and unclaimed bodies.

The exercise, according to the hospital, forms part of routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.

The hospital has explained the bodies are made up of paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies, and crime victims.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs, DSP Yaw Nketia-Yeboah.

The hospital has, therefore, urged the public to visit the Pathology Department of the Hospital to identify family members who they might not have seen for some time.

The statement has further encouraged the public to acquire the habit of having National Identification Cards on them or any other organisation card to aid in easy identification in case of any unfortunate circumstance

