One person has reportedly been injured in a violent clash involving youth factions at Ntonsu in the Kwabere East District of the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Monday, July 5, 2021.

This was after patrons of a popular drinking spot on the outskirts of the town reportedly ransacked shops and homes in the community, Sunday dawn.

Angered by the incident, some youth of the town attacked shops and establishments owned by persons from the Zongos, suspecting they could be behind the attacks.

Food from eateries was poured on the streets with several items destroyed.

Police personnel, who stormed the community, are said to have fired warning shots to disperse the irate youth.

Meanwhile, relative calm has returned to the town with one person arrested in connection with the riots.