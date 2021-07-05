The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Owusu Bempah, has invoked curses on former fetish Priestess Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

This comes on the back of Nana Agradaa and her ‘cohorts’ sharing old videos of the man of God raining insults on his colleague Rev Opambour known as Bishop Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, sharing the old videos on various social media platforms including Youtube and Facebook is an indication that she has an agenda against him and therefore he decided to curse her.

“These people want to destroy the Man of God and in turn destroy the work of God. These people who have risen against me, I curse them with the thunder of God. They will be cursed in everything they do, wherever they find themselves will be cursed and they will be poor and beg before they feed themselves and family,” he said.

