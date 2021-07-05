The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging Ghanaians to join its demonstration on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

The protest dubbed: ‘March for Justice” seeks to raise awareness about the state of insecurity and lawlessness in Ghana and compel President Nana Akufo-Addo to wake up from his slumber and act with urgency.

A statement, signed by NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, called on Ghanaians to join them to rescue the country from the incompetent Akufo-Addo government.

“The protest march will, therefore, remind President Akufo-Addo of his responsibilities towards the people of Ghana, especially in the area of public safety and security. It will seek to draw the attention of the government to the growing loss of public confidence in the hierarchy of some security agencies,” he said.

The Ghana Police have disclosed that the protesting NDC group will be protected.

Below is the full statement: