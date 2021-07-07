Ghanaian musician and businessman, Desmond Blackmore, famed as D-Black, has posted photos of the last moments he spent with musician Theophilus Tagoe, famed as Castro.

The Vera singer shared their photos on his official Instagram page.

In one of the photos, Castro was seen standing behind D-Black as they pose for the camera.

Another photo saw the two musicians with some others as they enjoy some drinks while wearing matching clothes.

Checks also revealed that one of the photos shared by D-Black was from the time the two were shooting a music video for one of their songs.

After posting the photos, D-Black captioned them: “The last few weeks spent with Fiifi ~ 2014 @castrounderfire” and added the clasped hand and dove emojis.

Many fans and followers of the ‘Enjoyment Minister’ took to the comment section to react to the photos.