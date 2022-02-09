American Rapper Nelly is speaking out about the shocking leaked video that showed him receiving oral sex.

The rapper spoke to TMZ shortly after the clip made its way on his social media page before quickly getting deleted and issued an apology as well as an explanation.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public,” he told the outlet on Feb. 8.

Nelly didn’t make it clear how exactly the video was leaked but his team hinted at a possible hacking.

They told TMZ that they’re investigating a breach and are concerned more of his private content could be leaked online. This includes financial information, personal documents, and passwords.

Although the sexually explicit video, which was almost a minute long, was quickly deleted, it was posted to Nelly’s 3.3 million followers, so it was passed around on social media right away and soon became a trending topic on Twitter.

In the clip, the unidentified woman’s face can be seen while the “Hot in Herre” creator’s private parts are on full display.

The unexpected situation Nelly’s now involved in, comes just one week after he made headlines for leaving a comment about new photos of Madonna wearing a sexy outfit that included lace panties and fishnets.

“Something’s should just be left covered up,” he wrote along with a facepalm emoji in the comments section of The Shade Room‘s repost of the sizzling pics.

It wasn’t the first time Nelly expressed his dislike of Madonna’s sexy photos. He also left a shady comment about one of her photos in Dec.

“That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO,” he wrote in response to a picture showing her behind.

The “Material Girl” didn’t hesitate to clap back with, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend” while posing a chummy throwback photo of the two of them.

MORE: