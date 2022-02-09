United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Mahama to discuss National Peace and Security development.

Among many things that were discussed, Mr Mahama stressed on the need for national dialogue on peace and security awareness to the citizens of Ghana.

He made this statement following a coup in Burkina Faso last month.

The former President has offered his support to Dr Owusu on his mission to embark on National Diplomacy, Peace and Security Safety campaign.

Per reports, Ghana has not made considerable progress advocating for safety, particularly in cases like explosions, terrorism, war, or conflicts.

READ MORE:

“Many individuals are ignorant of what should be done before, during and after such incidents and hence the nation is deprived of its citizens which affects the economy and the development of this nation,” Dr Owusu said.