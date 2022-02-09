The battle for the control of the legacy of late John Evans Atta Mills, president of the Republic of Ghana from 2009 until his death in 2012 continues unabated, with Koku Anyidoho calling out Cadman Mills and Samuel Mills, the brothers of the former President.



The two Atta Mills brothers are instrumental in the formation of the John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Memorial Heritage, which Mr Anyidoho accuses of being fake and attempting to take the glory of his Atta Mills Institute (AMI) with this year marking 10 years since the death of President Mills.



The two brothers joined ex president John Mahama to launch the JEAM Memorial Heritage at the University of Ghana.



According to Mr Anyidoho, on Accra based Angel FM, “brothers don’t inherit brothers. It is sons who inherit their father. There is no where that a brother will inherit his brother,” he said in reference to the JEAM Memorial Heritage.





Mr Anyidoho revealed that the son of the late Atta Mills has been actively involved in the AMI and its activities and events.



He revealed an advice late President Rawlings gave the junior Mills when they visited him. Mr Rawlings allegedly advised Mills’ son to take Mr Anyidoho as his real true brother.



According to him, Prof Mills’ son is the rightful person to take over his father’s legacy and he is “fully onboard the AMI”.



Late Prof Mills served as the Vice President of Ghana from 1997 to 2001 under the leadership of Jerry John Rawlings before becoming President. He is the third president under the Fourth Republic and the Second Vice President in the same Republic.



