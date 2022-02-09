The Confederation of African Football [CAF] has announced the date for the Ghana and Nigeria tie for the 2022 Fifa World Cup playoff.

Ghana, who had a poor tournament at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], will host Nigeria on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the first leg of the clash in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Black Stars and the Super Eagles are scheduled to go to war next month to battle for one of the five slots allocated for the global showpiece.

Unfortunately, it will mean that one of Africa’s top sides will not be present at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

READ ALSO

That game is set to be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium after plans to play the match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium went south.

Subsequently, Ghana must travel to Nigeria on Sunday, March 27, 2022, for the second leg of the clash.

The Nigeria Football Federation has already received approval from FIFA for that game to be staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.