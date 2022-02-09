Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Francis Xavier-Sosu, has said the 137 Minority MPs will do everything within their power to resist the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

According to him, there can be no progress or achievement without sacrifices, hence the MPs are willing to die for Ghana.

His remark was a reaction to Deputy Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin‘s statements about the health of some NDC MPs.

Mr Afenyo-Markin is reported to have said some of the MPs were putting their health at risk by refusing to seek medical care abroad so that they can participate in parliamentary sittings and oppose the E-Levy bill.

Taking to Twitter, the NDC lawmaker indicated they will rather die fighting the e-levy which he described as insensitive than travel to pave way for its passage.

He wrote: The 137 NDC MPs will rather die fighting the senseless insensitive and regressive E-levy than to travel and allow your government to pass the wicked E-levy.

There can be no progress or achievement without sacrifice. We are ready to die for Ghana.